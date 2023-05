videoDetails

Raid In Delhi-Haryana: Police raids at many places in Delhi and Haryana

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

Early in the morning, the Delhi Police has taken a big action against the people associated with the criminal gang. Raids and searches are going on at more than 20 locations of people associated with criminal gangs in Delhi-Haryana.