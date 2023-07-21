trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638327
Raigad landslide: NDRF continues rescue operation, 16 died so far

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team continued rescue operations in Raigad on July 21. As per the latest reports, 16 people died so far due to a horrific landslide. An incident of the landslide was reported at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur Tehsil in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on July 19.
