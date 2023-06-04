NewsVideos
Railway minister reached Balasore hospital, railway minister's big claim on rail accident

|Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav today reached the hospital in Balasore to meet the injured in the train accident. He said that special trains would be run to take the injured home.

