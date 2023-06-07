NewsVideos
Railway Ministry holds important meeting over Balasore Train Accident, Ashwini Vaishnav gives strict orders

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 08:46 AM IST
Odisha Coromandel Express Accident: An important meeting of the Ministry of Railways was held regarding the Coromandel train accident in Balasore, Odisha. During this meeting, the incident was discussed and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav gave strict instructions.

