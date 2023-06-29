NewsVideos
Rain Alert: Heavy rain in many parts, alert issued in these states including UP-Bihar, Haryana.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
MD Weather Update With the onset of monsoon across the country, the weather has now become pleasant. It is raining relief from the sky in many states. It rained heavily in Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning and remained cloudy till afternoon. The Meteorological Department has issued rain warnings in many states.

