Rain Alert: Outcry due to floods in half of India, yellow alert issued for today in Delhi NCR

|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
Rain Alert: Flood rains have caused havoc in half of India, Yellow alert has been issued in Delhi NCR for today. Let us tell you that after yesterday's rains, the record of the last 20 years was broken in Delhi. In Jammu and Kashmir also, the situation is bad due to rain.

