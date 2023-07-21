trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638230
Rajashthan Earthquake Breaking: Earthquake tremors in the areas, earthquake occurred at 4.9 in the morning

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 07:38 AM IST
Rajashthan Earthquake Breaking: Earthquake tremors were felt in many areas of Rajasthan, earthquake occurred at 4.9 am in the morning. Earthquake tremors were felt from 4:09 to 4:25 in the night.
