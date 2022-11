Rajasthan: 186 kg gelatin sticks recovered in water under bridge in Dungarpur

| Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

The police recovered a total of 186 kg gelatin sticks in the water under a bridge in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur on November 15. The information about the gelatin sticks was received by a villager who reported to the police after spotting them.