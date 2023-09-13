trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661739
Rajasthan Accident Breaking: Major road accident near Bharatpur, 11 people died after bus overturned

Sep 13, 2023
Rajasthan Accident Breaking: A major road accident has occurred near Bharatpur, Rajasthan, 11 people have died after the bus overturned. A large number of people have been injured in the accident.
