Rajasthan Assembly Election: Gehlot-Sachin Pilot's tension increased due to Assudeen Owashi's 'Mission Rajasthan'

|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
Rajasthan Assembly Election: AIMIM Chief Assudeen Owashi is on a tour of Rajasthan, today Owaisi has a public meeting in Jaipur, he said that AIMIM will contest all the seats in Rajasthan.
