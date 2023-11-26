trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692330
Rajasthan break record in voting,74.13 pc voter turnout recorded

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 09:16 AM IST
As per latest reports,Rajasthan break record in voting with stray incidents of violence. It is being told that record breaking voting has taken place in Rajasthan. The voting record has broken the previous voting record.
