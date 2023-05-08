हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Mobility
Health Summit & Infra Awards
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
Mobility
Health Summit & Infra Awards
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
Mobility
Health Summit & Infra Awards
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's big statement!
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 08, 2023, 04:17 PM IST
BJP has been shaken by a statement of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Ashok Gehlot said that Vasundhara Raje has saved my government from falling.
×
All Videos
5:14
Bageshwar Dham: Mumbai Police sent notice to Dhirendra Shastri
4:24
Baba Bageshwar's big statement on The Kerala Story, now sisters and daughters should wake up
1:31
Home Minister Amit Shah gave a big statement on reservation in Karnataka elections
1:44
Russia shoots down Ukrainian drones, while Ukraine says repels Russia's attacks
4:16
MiG-21 fighter jets killed 200 pilots
Trending Videos
5:14
Bageshwar Dham: Mumbai Police sent notice to Dhirendra Shastri
4:24
Baba Bageshwar's big statement on The Kerala Story, now sisters and daughters should wake up
1:31
Home Minister Amit Shah gave a big statement on reservation in Karnataka elections
1:44
Russia shoots down Ukrainian drones, while Ukraine says repels Russia's attacks
4:16
MiG-21 fighter jets killed 200 pilots
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore,Ashok Gehlot,rajyavardhan singh rathore on ashok gehlot,Rajyavardhan Rathore,rajyavardhan singh rathore ashok gehlot,rajasthan cm ashok gehlot,CM Ashok Gehlot,ashok gehlot news,rajyavardhan singh rathore interview,rajyavardhan rathore attack congress,rajyavardhan rathore on congress,ashok gehlot on rape,Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore,rajyavardhan singh rathore statement,rajyavardhan singh rathore news,