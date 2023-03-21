NewsVideos
Rajasthan CM Gehlot attends job fair, exhibition at Commerce College in Jaipur

|Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot attended a job fair and exhibition at the Commerce College in Jaipur on March 20.

