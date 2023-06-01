NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajasthan Congress makes big announcement,says,'100 units of electricity to be free'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 12:09 PM IST
CM Ashok Gehlot announced that those who are consuming 200 units per month electricity (Electricity Bills), they will get the initial 100 units of electricity free of cost. Along with this, they will also be waived off the fixed charge, fuel surcharge and other charges on 200 units.

All Videos

Shocking revelations in FIR against Delhi Murder Case accused Sahil, know 10 big updates
1:30
Shocking revelations in FIR against Delhi Murder Case accused Sahil, know 10 big updates
Sanjay Raut makes big statement on Nitish Kumar's meeting in Patna
1:35
Sanjay Raut makes big statement on Nitish Kumar's meeting in Patna
IAF's Trainee Aircraft crashes in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar
1:52
IAF's Trainee Aircraft crashes in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar
Watch Exclusive Conversation of Sakshi's mother with Zee News
1:30
Watch Exclusive Conversation of Sakshi's mother with Zee News
Amit Shah holds Press Conference on Manipur Violence, says, 'Situation will be under control soon'
26:23
Amit Shah holds Press Conference on Manipur Violence, says, 'Situation will be under control soon'

Trending Videos

1:30
Shocking revelations in FIR against Delhi Murder Case accused Sahil, know 10 big updates
1:35
Sanjay Raut makes big statement on Nitish Kumar's meeting in Patna
1:52
IAF's Trainee Aircraft crashes in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar
1:30
Watch Exclusive Conversation of Sakshi's mother with Zee News
26:23
Amit Shah holds Press Conference on Manipur Violence, says, 'Situation will be under control soon'
राजस्थान खबर,राजस्थान न्यूज़,फ्री बिजली राजस्थान,100 unit free electricity in rajasthan,100 unit free electricity,election in rajasthan,rajasthan chunav,Rajasthan politics,Rajasthan Congress,sachin pilot on rajasthan politics,Rajasthan Election 2023,Rajasthan news,Rajasthan Election,Rajasthan,Rajasthan political crisis,rajasthan cm ashok gehlot,sachin pilot rajasthan,rajasthan sachin pilot,Indian politics,Rajasthan CM,