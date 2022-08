Rajasthan Crime: Law and order collapsed in Gehlot Government

Questions are being raised on the deteriorating law and order situation in Rajasthan. Due to the rising crime graph, the Gehlot government is on opposition's target.

| Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 01:18 PM IST

Questions are being raised on the deteriorating law and order situation in Rajasthan. Due to the rising crime graph, the Gehlot government is on opposition's target.