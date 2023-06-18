NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajasthan Cyclone Update: Trees fell from Biporjoy in Rajasthan, water filled all around

|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
Rajasthan Cyclone Update: Due to Biporjoy in Rajasthan, trees have fallen at many places, vehicles have suffered heavy damage due to falling trees, whereas due to incessant rains, only water is visible on the roads.

All Videos

Rajasthan Cyclone: Effect of storm Biparjoy in Barmer, torrential rains in many areas
play icon3:32
Rajasthan Cyclone: Effect of storm Biparjoy in Barmer, torrential rains in many areas
Cyclone Biporjoy Update: Heavy rains will occur in Rajasthan due to cyclone, trains canceled
play icon3:26
Cyclone Biporjoy Update: Heavy rains will occur in Rajasthan due to cyclone, trains canceled
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru
play icon3:9
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru
Aaj ka Rashifal: Shubh Muhurat, Horoscope | Bhavishyavani With Acharya Shiromani Sachin | 18th June
play icon6:56
Aaj ka Rashifal: Shubh Muhurat, Horoscope | Bhavishyavani With Acharya Shiromani Sachin | 18th June
Controversy over Adipurush increased, resentment in Sant Samaj over the dialogue of the film
play icon9:7
Controversy over Adipurush increased, resentment in Sant Samaj over the dialogue of the film

Trending Videos

Rajasthan Cyclone: Effect of storm Biparjoy in Barmer, torrential rains in many areas
play icon3:32
Rajasthan Cyclone: Effect of storm Biparjoy in Barmer, torrential rains in many areas
Cyclone Biporjoy Update: Heavy rains will occur in Rajasthan due to cyclone, trains canceled
play icon3:26
Cyclone Biporjoy Update: Heavy rains will occur in Rajasthan due to cyclone, trains canceled
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru
play icon3:9
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru
Aaj ka Rashifal: Shubh Muhurat, Horoscope | Bhavishyavani With Acharya Shiromani Sachin | 18th June
play icon6:56
Aaj ka Rashifal: Shubh Muhurat, Horoscope | Bhavishyavani With Acharya Shiromani Sachin | 18th June
Controversy over Adipurush increased, resentment in Sant Samaj over the dialogue of the film
play icon9:7
Controversy over Adipurush increased, resentment in Sant Samaj over the dialogue of the film
rajasthan cyclone,cyclone updates,biporjoy effect,rajasthan cyclone,Badmer rain,cyclone biparjoy update,rajasthan cyclone,biporjoy cyclone news,Train cancelled,Zee Hindustan,cyclone biparjoy update,Zee News,Zee Hindustan,Cyclone Biporjoy Update,Rajasthan biporjoy update,Tree fall,Car damaged,Nagore,Jalore,Badmer,IMD,b iporjoy cyclone news,biporjoy cyclone,Biporjoy Cyclone hindi news,Mausam vibhag,biporjoy cyclone news Gujarat biporjoy,cyclone live update,Gandhidham,Cyclone Biporjoy,Rain,biporjoy cyclone news,cyclone live update,Cyclone Biparjoy,biparjoy cyclone,cyclone biparjoy 2023,cyclone biparjoy landfall,biparjoy landfall,Biparjoy hits Gujarat,biparjoy hits pakistan,Gujarat cyclone,cyclone biparjoy alert,cyclone biparjoy update,cyclone biparjoy track,cyclone biparjoy live tracking,cyclone biparjoy news,Cyclone Biporjoy,cyclone biporjoy news,biporjoy cyclone,Cyclone,biparjoy,cyclone biparjoy tracker,cyclonic storm biparjoy,cyclone attack in gujarat,Gujarat cyclone biporjoy,