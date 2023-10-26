trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680202
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajasthan ED Breaking: CM Ashok Gehlot said on ED summons to son Vaibhav Gehlot

|Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
Rajasthan ED Breaking: ED has sent summons to CM Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot.. CM Gehlot said in a press conference that if the country does not have the credibility of ED-CBI, then there will be a mess in the country.. The situation is as it is today. It is worrying. Earlier, Gehlok said on social media that BJP in Rajasthan does not want that the women and farmers of the state should get the benefit of the guarantee given by Congress.
Follow Us

All Videos

Rajasthan ED Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge said on ED summons to Ashok Gehlot's son
play icon10:56
Rajasthan ED Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge said on ED summons to Ashok Gehlot's son
play icon4:52
"We Are Not Putting Pressure…" Israel's Envoy Urges India Designate Hamas As Terrorist Organization
There Can Be No Policy To Reduce Delhi's Pollution Unless The Sources Are Known
play icon2:8
There Can Be No Policy To Reduce Delhi's Pollution Unless The Sources Are Known", Delhi PWD Minister Atishi
Two Coaches Of The Patalkot Express Train Catch Fire Near Agra, No Fatalities Reported 
play icon1:3
Two Coaches Of The Patalkot Express Train Catch Fire Near Agra, No Fatalities Reported 
IDF Kills Prominent Hamas Militant Taysir Mubasher In An Airstrike | Israel-Hamas War
play icon2:58
IDF Kills Prominent Hamas Militant Taysir Mubasher In An Airstrike | Israel-Hamas War

Trending Videos

Rajasthan ED Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge said on ED summons to Ashok Gehlot's son
play icon10:56
Rajasthan ED Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge said on ED summons to Ashok Gehlot's son
play icon4:52
"We Are Not Putting Pressure…" Israel's Envoy Urges India Designate Hamas As Terrorist Organization
There Can Be No Policy To Reduce Delhi's Pollution Unless The Sources Are Known
play icon2:8
There Can Be No Policy To Reduce Delhi's Pollution Unless The Sources Are Known", Delhi PWD Minister Atishi
Two Coaches Of The Patalkot Express Train Catch Fire Near Agra, No Fatalities Reported 
play icon1:3
Two Coaches Of The Patalkot Express Train Catch Fire Near Agra, No Fatalities Reported 
IDF Kills Prominent Hamas Militant Taysir Mubasher In An Airstrike | Israel-Hamas War
play icon2:58
IDF Kills Prominent Hamas Militant Taysir Mubasher In An Airstrike | Israel-Hamas War
Rajasthan Elections 2023,Ashok Gehlot son,Mallikarjun Kharge,Vaibhav Gehlot,Mallikarjun Kharge bjp and ed,Mallikarjun Kharge on IT,Income Tax,panna Pramukh,Vaibhav Gehlot,ED summons Ashok Gehlot's son,ED raid,ed raid news,Govind Singh Dotasara,Zee News,Zee News,Hindi,Breaking News,Govind Singh Dotasra,ED raid,Jaipur,Rajasthan,Congress,Govind Singh Dotasra,Congress news,ED raid on Govind Singh Dotasra,ED raid,Govind Singh Dotasara,Rajasthan news,rpsc paper leak,Rajasthan paper leak,Govind Singh Dotasra,Govind Singh Dotasra ed raid,ED raid,ED raid on Govind Singh Dotasra,ed raid rajasthan,rajasthan paper leak case,REET paper leak case,