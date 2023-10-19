trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677231
Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress fight over seats in Rajasthan started?

|Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
Rajasthan Election 2023 Update: Politics has started before the assembly elections. At the same time, big news is coming from Rajasthan Assembly elections that a fight has started in the party regarding tickets. Along with this, there is news that tickets of Ashok Gehlot's MLAs may be cut.
One more decision and 'Gehlot' got angry? Rajasthan's mathematics will change!
play icon6:23
One more decision and 'Gehlot' got angry? Rajasthan's mathematics will change!
Israel-Hamas War: Siren Sounds Went Off In Israel’s Tel Aviv Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
play icon1:12
Israel-Hamas War: Siren Sounds Went Off In Israel’s Tel Aviv Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
Sirens started ringing as US President reach Tel Aviv
play icon6:3
Sirens started ringing as US President reach Tel Aviv
50 People Safely Evacuated After Giant Wheel Stops Rotating At Delhi's Navratri Mela
play icon1:29
50 People Safely Evacuated After Giant Wheel Stops Rotating At Delhi's Navratri Mela
India to play World Cup match against Bangladesh today in Pune
play icon0:40
India to play World Cup match against Bangladesh today in Pune

