videoDetails

Rajasthan Election 2023: Sachin Pilot opens front against Ashok Gehlot

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 09, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

Ahead of Rajasthan elections, the situation of tension is being seen once again in the Congress. Sachin Pilot has opened a front against Ashok Gehlot. Giving a big statement in the press conference, Ashok Gehlot was fiercely surrounded. Know in detail what was said in this report.