Rajasthan Election 2023 Update: CM Ashok Gehlot got a big responsibility, what did the Congress President say?

|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
The Congress has geared up for the Rajasthan elections. CM Ashok Gehlot has been given a big responsibility in the National Executive meeting of the Congress. Congress party will contest elections in Rajasthan under the leadership of Ashok Gehlot. In the middle of the party meeting, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also made a tweet.
