trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689359
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajasthan Election 2023 Why did Ashok Gehlot suddenly remember Bajrangbali?

|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 11:12 PM IST
Politics of religion has now started regarding Rajasthan elections. On one hand, Amit Shah reached Ajmer and attacked Congress. On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi performed havan in Rajasthan and targeted BJP. Meanwhile, Ashok Gehlot remembered Bajrangbali.
Follow Us

All Videos

Nuh Violence Conspiracy of violence spread again in Nuh!
Play Icon31:33
Nuh Violence Conspiracy of violence spread again in Nuh!
KSK: Prem Shukla sharp attack on Congress
Play Icon8:8
KSK: Prem Shukla sharp attack on Congress
'Why the division of Hindus in India?', asks Swami Dipankar
Play Icon7:27
'Why the division of Hindus in India?', asks Swami Dipankar
Will Jyotiraditya Scindia become Chief Minister?
Play Icon6:38
Will Jyotiraditya Scindia become Chief Minister?
Pakistan Reaction on World Cup Final 2023: Pakistani in tension before India's final match!
Play Icon19:35
Pakistan Reaction on World Cup Final 2023: Pakistani in tension before India's final match!

Trending Videos

Nuh Violence Conspiracy of violence spread again in Nuh!
play icon31:33
Nuh Violence Conspiracy of violence spread again in Nuh!
KSK: Prem Shukla sharp attack on Congress
play icon8:8
KSK: Prem Shukla sharp attack on Congress
'Why the division of Hindus in India?', asks Swami Dipankar
play icon7:27
'Why the division of Hindus in India?', asks Swami Dipankar
Will Jyotiraditya Scindia become Chief Minister?
play icon6:38
Will Jyotiraditya Scindia become Chief Minister?
Pakistan Reaction on World Cup Final 2023: Pakistani in tension before India's final match!
play icon19:35
Pakistan Reaction on World Cup Final 2023: Pakistani in tension before India's final match!
Rajasthan Election,mp election 2023,mp election 2023 live,mp vidhan sabha election 2023,mp voting,madhya pradesh election 2023,Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023,Rajasthan Election 2023,rajasthan chunav 2023,pm modi on ashok gehlot,Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023,Rajasthan Elections 2023,pm modi rajasthan speech,Soft Hindutva,ashok gehlot on bajrangbali,priyanka gandhi on bjp,himanta on congress,kasam samvidhan ki,Zee News Hindi,shah on gehlot,