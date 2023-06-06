NewsVideos
Rajasthan: Hooliganism at Petrol Pump in Ajmer, dispute over money transaction

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 09:11 AM IST
Rajasthan Fight: Hooliganism has been witnessed at a petrol pump in Ajmer, Rajasthan. There was an altercation over money transaction which then turned into a brawl and the inebriated youths started fighting with the employees of the petrol pump. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

