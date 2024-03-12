NewsVideos
Rajasthan: IAF's Tejas Aircraft Crashes Near Jaisalmer, Pilot Ejects Safely

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 03:25 PM IST
Breaking News: In Rajasthan, a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed during an operational training sortie near Jaisalmer today. Thankfully, the pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been initiated to determine the cause of the accident.

