Rajasthan: Mound of mud collapses in Karauli

| Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Six people were killed and three others were injured after a mound of mud collapsed in Rajasthan's Karauli on October 10. The injured were taken to Sapotra Hospital, from where two persons were referred to Karauli. One of the two patients died while being taken to the hospital. Further details will follow.