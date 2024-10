videoDetails

Railway Changes Ticket Booking Rules Starting November 1

Sonam | Updated: Oct 17, 2024, 10:24 PM IST

Indian government has announced a change in railway ticket booking rules effective from November 1. The new rules will reduce the advance booking window from 90 days to 60 days, including the day of travel. This change will not affect tickets booked before October 31. Some express trains, like Taj Express and Gomti Express, will remain unaffected, and foreign tourists will continue to enjoy a 365-day booking window.