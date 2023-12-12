trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698109
Rajasthan new CM Face: 'I am not in the race for CM...', says Kirodi Lal Meena

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 04:09 PM IST
As per latest reports name of the Chief Minister is going to be announced in Rajasthan shortly. It is being told that the way BJP surprised people in Madhya Pradesh by announcing the name of the Chief Minister, it can surprise people in Rajasthan too. Meanwhile, Kirodilal Meena has given a big statement.
