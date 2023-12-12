trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698210
Rajasthan New CM: Who is Bhajan Lal Sharma?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 08:34 PM IST
For the past several days, many names were running in the race for Rajasthan Chief Minister. Among these, the names of Vasundhara Raje, Baba Balaknath, Arjun Ram Meghwal, CP Joshi, Anita Bhadel, Kirori Lal Meena were doing the rounds. Once again BJP gave a surprise for the post of CM in Rajasthan. Bhajanlal Sharma has been made the Chief Minister of Rajasthan
Update on Bhajanlal Sharma's Appointment as CM: Rajnath Singh Makes a Big Statement
Update on Bhajanlal Sharma's Appointment as CM: Rajnath Singh Makes a Big Statement
Is Vasundhara Raje Upset? Hear Baba Balaknath's Statement...
Is Vasundhara Raje Upset? Hear Baba Balaknath's Statement..."
Diya Kumari to be Rajasthan's Deputy CM
Diya Kumari to be Rajasthan's Deputy CM
“PoK is ours…”: HM Amit Shah again repeats in Rajya Sabha while Discussing on J&K Reservation Bill 2023
“PoK is ours…”: HM Amit Shah again repeats in Rajya Sabha while Discussing on J&K Reservation Bill 2023
"Improve, otherwise…" Amit Shah Criticizes The Opposition For Its Stance On Article 370

