videoDetails

Rajasthan: PM Narendra Modi offers prayer at Shrinathji Temple

| Updated: May 10, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at the Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district. The prime minister, who arrived in Rajasthan to launch development projects costing over Rs 5,500 crore.