Rajasthan police arrests 3 along with victim's husband in Pratapgarh Case

|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 08:48 AM IST
Rajasthan Pregnant Lady Case: A shameful incident like Manipur has happened in Rajasthan. The woman was stripped and paraded around. Allegations have been leveled against the husband and in-laws. Gehlot said that strict action will be taken against the culprits. 3 people including the husband have been arrested in this case.
ISRO Chief S Somnath visits temple before launch of Surya Mission
play icon3:28
ISRO Chief S Somnath visits temple before launch of Surya Mission
ISRO to launch first Sun Mission from Sriharikota today
play icon14:19
ISRO to launch first Sun Mission from Sriharikota today
Manipur like incident in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh
play icon1:12
Manipur like incident in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh
Rajasthan ED raids in Jal Jeevan Mission Corruption Case
play icon0:38
Rajasthan ED raids in Jal Jeevan Mission Corruption Case
ISRO to launch India's first Sun Mission Aditya- L1 today
play icon13:26
ISRO to launch India's first Sun Mission Aditya- L1 today

