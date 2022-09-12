NewsVideos

Rajasthan’s first-ever Gawri Mahakumbh organised in Udaipur

The Gawri Mahakumbh was held for the first time in Rajasthan. This mega traditional dance was held in Udaipur and featured performances by over 14 Gawri teams. A dozen plays were presented from morning until night by over 1800 artists on September 11.

|Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
