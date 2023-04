videoDetails

Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot lashed out at Gehlot government

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 06:08 PM IST

Sachin Pilot lashed out at the Gehlot government in Rajasthan. Apart from this, Sachin Pilot has also raised many questions. He said that there was a scam of 45 thousand crores, no action was taken on the scam in the year.