trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651155
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajinikanth in 'Awadh'...Meeting CM Yogi and Akhilesh Yadav

|Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Rajinikanth Meets CM Yogi: South's superstar Rajinikanth met UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday in Lucknow. During this, Rajinikanth touched the feet of Chief Minister Yogi and took his blessings.
Follow Us

All Videos

Rahul raised questions on LAC dispute – China usurped our land in Ladakh
play icon9:17
Rahul raised questions on LAC dispute – China usurped our land in Ladakh
Luna-25 disappeared in space... Modi will call friend Putin
play icon4:11
Luna-25 disappeared in space... Modi will call friend Putin
On the Ladakh tour, Rahul surrounded the Modi government – ​​the Chinese took away the land of the people on the border
play icon7:33
On the Ladakh tour, Rahul surrounded the Modi government – ​​the Chinese took away the land of the people on the border
Big miracle happened in space! The world accepted the iron of ISRO?
play icon4:17
Big miracle happened in space! The world accepted the iron of ISRO?
India just one step away from the victory of Mission Moon, Vikram Lander separated
play icon5:40
India just one step away from the victory of Mission Moon, Vikram Lander separated

Trending Videos

Rahul raised questions on LAC dispute – China usurped our land in Ladakh
play icon9:17
Rahul raised questions on LAC dispute – China usurped our land in Ladakh
Luna-25 disappeared in space... Modi will call friend Putin
play icon4:11
Luna-25 disappeared in space... Modi will call friend Putin
On the Ladakh tour, Rahul surrounded the Modi government – ​​the Chinese took away the land of the people on the border
play icon7:33
On the Ladakh tour, Rahul surrounded the Modi government – ​​the Chinese took away the land of the people on the border
Big miracle happened in space! The world accepted the iron of ISRO?
play icon4:17
Big miracle happened in space! The world accepted the iron of ISRO?
India just one step away from the victory of Mission Moon, Vikram Lander separated
play icon5:40
India just one step away from the victory of Mission Moon, Vikram Lander separated
Jailer Trailer,jailer movie trailer,Jailer movie,jailer trailer news,rajinikanth meets yogi adityanath,Rajinikanth,rajinikanth to meet cm yogi,rajinikanth yogi adityanath meet,jailer rajinikanth,superstar Rajinikanth,rajinikanth latest photo with yogi adityanath,rajinikanth speech,Rajinikanth jailer,rajinikanth movie trailer,rajinikanth meets up cm yogi,Rajinikanth Latest News,Rajinikanth movies,Rajnikanth,rajinikanth jailer speech,rajinikanth lands in up,