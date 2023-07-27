trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641311
Rajkot International Airport Speech: I.N.D.I.A. Attack on the coalition... PM Modi's attack

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 06:22 PM IST
Rajkot International Airport Speech: From Rajkot, Modi fiercely targeted the opposition and said that nowadays these corrupt and familyists have changed the name of their community. The faces are the same, the sins are also old, the methods, the intentions are the same, just the name has been changed.
