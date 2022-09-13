NewsVideos

Rajkummar Rao exudes boy-next-door charm in Tinsel Town

After establishing himself as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, Rajkummar Rao is now giving major wardrobe goals to his fans. Recently, the actor was spotted outside T-Series office in Mumbai. Raj looked dapper in his casual look. The ‘Roohi’ star donned a printed shirt paired with matching black pants. He accessorised his look with a stunning pair of shades. Rajkummar also struck some amazing poses for the paparazzi. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’

|Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 08:40 PM IST
After establishing himself as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, Rajkummar Rao is now giving major wardrobe goals to his fans. Recently, the actor was spotted outside T-Series office in Mumbai. Raj looked dapper in his casual look. The ‘Roohi’ star donned a printed shirt paired with matching black pants. He accessorised his look with a stunning pair of shades. Rajkummar also struck some amazing poses for the paparazzi. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’

All Videos

Salon day out: Rhea Chakraborty oozes glamour in casuals
Salon day out: Rhea Chakraborty oozes glamour in casuals
Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Kolkata
Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Kolkata
Four mountaineers rescued from Tibba region in Kullu, HP
Four mountaineers rescued from Tibba region in Kullu, HP
Indian stocks gain for 4th straight session, Sensex still above 60,000 pts
Indian stocks gain for 4th straight session, Sensex still above 60,000 pts
Bihar Minister Sudhakar Singh stands firm on ‘Sardar of thieves’ remark
Bihar Minister Sudhakar Singh stands firm on ‘Sardar of thieves’ remark

Trending Videos

Salon day out: Rhea Chakraborty oozes glamour in casuals
Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Kolkata
Four mountaineers rescued from Tibba region in Kullu, HP
Indian stocks gain for 4th straight session, Sensex still above 60,000 pts
Bihar Minister Sudhakar Singh stands firm on ‘Sardar of thieves’ remark