NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajnath Singh Give Warning to Pakistan on PoK

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Defense Conclave at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium of Jammu University on Monday. He said that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) has always been our part and its people also want to join India.

All Videos

Atiq Ahmed Murder: Atiq's sister reached Supreme Court regarding Atiq Ashraf murder case
play icon3:10
Atiq Ahmed Murder: Atiq's sister reached Supreme Court regarding Atiq Ashraf murder case
Tomato Price Hike: Inflation hits common man, tomato prices cross Rs 100
play icon2:24
Tomato Price Hike: Inflation hits common man, tomato prices cross Rs 100
Owaisi's attack on PM Modi... 'Why only Hindu community is being given'
play icon3:46
Owaisi's attack on PM Modi... 'Why only Hindu community is being given'
PM Modi on Triple Talaq: 'Vote bank hungry people with Muslim daughters...'
play icon2:6
PM Modi on Triple Talaq: 'Vote bank hungry people with Muslim daughters...'
PM Modi Big Statement on Opposition Parties
play icon4:52
PM Modi Big Statement on Opposition Parties

Trending Videos

Atiq Ahmed Murder: Atiq's sister reached Supreme Court regarding Atiq Ashraf murder case
play icon3:10
Atiq Ahmed Murder: Atiq's sister reached Supreme Court regarding Atiq Ashraf murder case
Tomato Price Hike: Inflation hits common man, tomato prices cross Rs 100
play icon2:24
Tomato Price Hike: Inflation hits common man, tomato prices cross Rs 100
Owaisi's attack on PM Modi... 'Why only Hindu community is being given'
play icon3:46
Owaisi's attack on PM Modi... 'Why only Hindu community is being given'
PM Modi on Triple Talaq: 'Vote bank hungry people with Muslim daughters...'
play icon2:6
PM Modi on Triple Talaq: 'Vote bank hungry people with Muslim daughters...'
PM Modi Big Statement on Opposition Parties
play icon4:52
PM Modi Big Statement on Opposition Parties
LoC,pakistan border video,Pakistan border,Kashmir,kashmiri video,pok kya hai,Rajnath Singh,rajnath singh on pakistan,Defence Minister Rajnath Singh,rajnath singh on pok,Rajnath Singh on Kashmir,rajnath singh on pak,rajnath singh news,Rajnath Singh Speech,Pakistan,Rajnath Singh Pakistan,rajnath singh warns pakistan,rajnath singh attack pakistan,rajnath singh speech today,rajnath singh in pakistan,rajnath singh about pakistan,PoK,Zee News,