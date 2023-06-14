NewsVideos
Rajnath Singh talks to the chiefs of the three armies, able to fight the storm

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
Biparjoy Cyclone Alert: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to the chiefs of the three armies of India. Rajnath Singh said that the army is fully prepared to help the people. Also reviewed the handling of the storm.

