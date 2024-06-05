videoDetails

Rajneet: Is RSS angry with BJP?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 09:46 PM IST

After the results of Lok Sabha elections, the meeting to form the new NDA government has ended. NDA has got the majority and it is preparing to form the government as soon as possible by uniting the constituent parties of its government. The NDA alliance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to form the government at the Center for the third time. Why did BJP lag behind in the numbers game in the 2024 elections? It is being discussed that this time RSS has not been as active at the grassroots level as it has been active in every election. Has distance from the Sangh become the compulsion of BJP to form a coalition government?