videoDetails

Watch Top 50 Headlines of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 24, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

Morning Top 50 News Today: Allu Arjun is in big trouble! Allu Arjun is in trouble again regarding the film Pushpa 2. A complaint has been lodged on a scene of the film. He has been accused of insulting the police force. In this report, see 50 big news of the morning in a quick manner.