Rajneeti: America's entry in Kashmir elections?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 11:40 PM IST

The questions being asked about the elections in the valley after 2019 have been put to rest and now the election battle has begun. On one hand, the BJP has raised questions on the manifesto of the National Conference and on the other hand, after the meeting of the Abdullah family with the American diplomat, questions are being asked, what is America's role in the Kashmir elections?