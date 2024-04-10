Advertisement
Rajneeti: BJP attacks Tejashwi Yadav Over Fish Meal Video

Sonam|Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 09:10 PM IST
Rajneeti: Can even a fish divide votes in Lok Sabha elections 2024? In Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav ate food in a helicopter during his election tour. He ate fish and made a video of it and posted it. A controversy erupts over this. BJP asked- Was Tejashwi's video of eating fish during Navratri shared to tease the Sanatanis?

