Rajneeti: Defeat in Haryana... 'Ruckus' in Maharashtra!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 09, 2024, 07:56 PM IST

Rajneeti: The equations are changing after Haryana elections. BJP's victory hat-trick in Haryana is not limited to just returning to power. BJP had suffered a setback in the Lok Sabha elections. The results of Haryana have worked as a balm on that wound, Brand Modi has got a booster dose. At the same time, Congress is being targeted by its own people.