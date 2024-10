videoDetails

Rajneeti: Kejriwal and Sisodia Vacate Residences, What’s the Plan Ahead of Elections?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 08:04 PM IST

Rajneeti: Kejriwal has vacated the CM’s residence, and Sisodia has left Atishi’s bungalow. But why is this happening now, just before the elections, when Kejriwal was already being asked to resign earlier? What message are these top two leaders of the party trying to send by vacating their official residences? Watch the full inside story in this report.