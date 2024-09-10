videoDetails

Rajneeti: New 'Mahabharata' on 'Mosque' in Devbhoomi

Sonam | Updated: Sep 10, 2024, 10:04 PM IST

Cases of illegal mosque construction are constantly coming to light in Himachal. Mosques have been built by occupying land in the narrow streets of hilly areas. And anger has started to appear in Hindu organizations and Hindu society regarding this. First, a protest started against the illegal mosque in Sanjauli, Shimla. Now people have come out on the streets in Mandi, Himachal as well. And the demand for demolition of illegal mosques has intensified.