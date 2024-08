videoDetails

Rajneeti: New photo of accused Sanjay Roy with Sandeep Ghosh surfaced

Sonam | Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 08:36 PM IST

There is a fierce battle going on in the streets of Kolkata. BJP and TMC supporters are seen fighting with each other. But in this political fight, the issue of justice for Dr. Bitiya has been lost somewhere. However, in the meantime, an old picture of accused Sanjay Roy cutting a cake with Principal Sandip Ghosh has surfaced.