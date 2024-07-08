Advertisement
Rajneeti: Politics Sparks Over CM Yogi Muharram Statements

Sonam|Updated: Jul 08, 2024, 12:38 AM IST
Rajneeti: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting in Lucknow yesterday regarding Muharram and Kanwar. In this, CM Yogi gave strict instructions to the officials. But politics intensified on what Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said about Muharram. CM Yogi has made it clear that now there will be no such tradition in UP which causes trouble to the common people. The CM has banned the public display of arms and weapons. The CM said in his decision that now there will be a ban on the weapons taken out during the procession in Muharram. Along with this, the CM also instructed to keep the volume of the music played during the Kanwar Yatra under the standard.

