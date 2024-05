videoDetails

Rajneeti: Politics Sparks Over CM Yogi's Mafia Remarks

Sonam | Updated: May 27, 2024, 08:22 PM IST

Rajneeti: It is clear that in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections, the entire focus of political parties has shifted to Purvanchal. Veterans of all parties have given their full strength for the seventh phase of voting. Today, UP CM Yogi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav campaigned in the areas called the stronghold of Mukhtar Ansari. Where arrows of accusations were fired from both the sides.