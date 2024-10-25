videoDetails

Rajneeti: Protest against mosque in Uttarkashi turns violent

Sonam | Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 10:28 PM IST

In politics, first of all, let's talk about Uttarkashi of Devbhoomi...where the mosque dispute took a violent turn...after this violence, there is an atmosphere of tension in the whole city....actually, a rally was taken out by the United Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Dal against the mosque. It is being said that the route of this rally was already decided...but they insisted on the demand of taking the rally through another route.....when the police tried to stop them, some protesters started pelting stones...after which the police used mild force and dispersed the crowd...not only this, stones were pelted on the rally...there was jostling with the police...to control the situation, the police had to do a flag march...the angry people created a ruckus on the spot. Watch this special report on the uproar against the mosque in Uttarkashi.