Rajneeti: Sanatan Board Dharma Sansad organized in Maha Kumbh Sadhus and Saints discuss

| Updated: Jan 05, 2025, 11:08 PM IST

There is a stir due to the claim of Waqf on the holy land of Maha Kumbh... A Maulana's statement about 54 bigha Waqf property has created a ruckus.. The saint community is enraged by this.. calling it a direct attack on Sanatan... and calling the claim fake... Just like a resolution was taken to build Ram temple there... similarly now the saints have resolved to build Sanatan Board there too... where there is Waqf land...