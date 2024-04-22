Advertisement
Rajneeti: 'Your Mangalsutra will not be safe' PM Modi slams Congress

Sonam|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 09:56 PM IST
Rajneeti: In the scorching heat, the atmosphere is boiling with hot gusts of statements. The spark of heat arose from two statements of Prime Minister Modi. The first statement was from Rajasthan in which Modi, based on a statement by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, accused Congress of appeasement and said that if Congress comes, it will distribute your money among them. Whom Manmohan Singh considers the first rightful owner of the country's property. So the second statement came from the Aligarh rally. Where he gave a clear warning to the people that if Congress comes, it will attack your property.

