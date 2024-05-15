Advertisement
Rajniti: Why didn't Akhilesh Yadav go to Ayodhya?

Sonam|Updated: May 15, 2024, 09:40 PM IST
Rajniti: Akhilesh Yadav reached 1 hour and 65 kilometers away from Ram temple but did not go to see Ramlala. Now the question is being raised whether Akhilesh Yadav made Yogi's claim true?

